Lewisville, TX
1536 Eagle Nest Pass
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1536 Eagle Nest Pass

1536 Eagle Nest Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Eagle Nest Pass, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous single story home with a split bedroom floorplan features hardwood floors, fresh paint, huge windows and a grand open design! Kitchen has tons of cabinet space with a breakfast bar, recent dishwasher, faucet and garbage disposal. Family room has fireplace with gas logs. Master bedroom has a built in window seat and master bath comes with separate vanities and a walk in closet. Nice size back yard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have any available units?
1536 Eagle Nest Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have?
Some of 1536 Eagle Nest Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Eagle Nest Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Eagle Nest Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Eagle Nest Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass offers parking.
Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have a pool?
No, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have accessible units?
No, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Eagle Nest Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Eagle Nest Pass has units with dishwashers.

