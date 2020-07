Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and well maintenance house in heart of Lewisville. Quiet neighborhood with Community pool. Open floor plan with hard wood floor and high end carpet. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your back yard in summer with open deck. Minutes to I35, TX 121 and DFW airport. Walking distance to Charter school across street.