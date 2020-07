Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy three bedroom town-home centrally located in Lewisville. The kitchen features stainless and black appliances with an open concept to the living room and vinyl plank floors. All three bedrooms are spacious with updated light fixtures. This home won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.