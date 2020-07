Amenities

Super clean, light & bright home on cul-de-sac is move-in ready! Fresh paint, gleaming floors, two inch blinds. Family room has wall of windows and gas start fireplace. Open kitchen with eat-in nook has slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new backsplash and tons of cabinets. LARGE walk-in pantry with shelves. So much room upstairs! GIGANTIC master bedroom with separate shower-tub and HUGE walk-in closet with built-ins. Covered patio in back with lots of room to play.