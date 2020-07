Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated house. New kitchen cabinets and applicances. New bathrooms. New flooring - Luxury vinyl plank. No carpets to deal with. New windows, new blinds. Fresh coat of paint inside and outside. Real garage that has been just refinished.