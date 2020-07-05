1409 Cedar Keys Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Welcome to this lovely rental home in Lewisville, TX. This home contains 1,399 sq feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, with a spacious back yard. Home has been recently renovated to include updates on flooring, countertops, appliances and much more. The living room is spacious and opens up your dinning/kitchen space. Each bedroom is spacious and includes ample closet space. The backyard is more than enough space for your kids and pets to run around, or a great yard space for entertaining guests under your covered patio!



(RLNE4878017)