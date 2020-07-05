All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1409 Cedar Keys Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1409 Cedar Keys Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:47 AM

1409 Cedar Keys Dr

1409 Cedar Keys Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 Cedar Keys Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely rental home in Lewisville, TX. This home contains 1,399 sq feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, with a spacious back yard. Home has been recently renovated to include updates on flooring, countertops, appliances and much more. The living room is spacious and opens up your dinning/kitchen space. Each bedroom is spacious and includes ample closet space. The backyard is more than enough space for your kids and pets to run around, or a great yard space for entertaining guests under your covered patio!

(RLNE4878017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have any available units?
1409 Cedar Keys Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have?
Some of 1409 Cedar Keys Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Cedar Keys Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Cedar Keys Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Cedar Keys Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr offers parking.
Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have a pool?
No, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have accessible units?
No, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Cedar Keys Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Cedar Keys Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District