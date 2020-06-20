1404 Ashby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool

This well-maintained home has 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom, and multiple living and dining areas. Walk-in to high ceilings and tons of natural light pouring in through all the windows. Stone fireplace in the main living room with soaring ceilings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, coffee bar, and a butlers pantry. Private 1st floor Master suite has large walk In closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual vanity. Additional bedroom on 1st floor, perfect for family or guests. Remaining 3 bedrooms and additional living room upstairs. Covered patio and fenced in back yard complete this magnificent home has a beautiful community pool provides a place to cool off on hot days.