Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1404 Ashby Drive

1404 Ashby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Ashby Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
This well-maintained home has 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathroom, and multiple living and dining areas. Walk-in to high ceilings and tons of natural light pouring in through all the windows. Stone fireplace in the main living room with soaring ceilings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, coffee bar, and a butlers pantry. Private 1st floor Master suite has large walk In closet, garden tub, separate shower & dual vanity. Additional bedroom on 1st floor, perfect for family or guests. Remaining 3 bedrooms and additional living room upstairs. Covered patio and fenced in back yard complete this magnificent home has a beautiful community pool provides a place to cool off on hot days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Ashby Drive have any available units?
1404 Ashby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Ashby Drive have?
Some of 1404 Ashby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Ashby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Ashby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Ashby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Ashby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1404 Ashby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Ashby Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Ashby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Ashby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Ashby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Ashby Drive has a pool.
Does 1404 Ashby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Ashby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Ashby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Ashby Drive has units with dishwashers.

