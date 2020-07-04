1382 Mimosa Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable fresh, clean home in quiet neighborhood. Newly renovated, this charming 3 Bedroom has 2 and a half baths and a 2-car garage. High windows in living and breakfast rooms bring in beautiful natural light. Skylight in master bath for morning light, and bonus half moon window in master closet. French paned door leads to backyard covered patio area for sitting. 2-car garage with clean slate gray flooring. Convenient location, just 2 miles from Lewisville Lake and parks, and minutes to shopping and schools.