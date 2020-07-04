All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:09 PM

1382 Mimosa Lane

1382 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1382 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable fresh, clean home in quiet neighborhood. Newly renovated, this charming 3 Bedroom has 2 and a half baths and a 2-car garage. High windows in living and breakfast rooms bring in beautiful natural light. Skylight in master bath for morning light, and bonus half moon window in master closet. French paned door leads to backyard covered patio area for sitting. 2-car garage with clean slate gray flooring. Convenient location, just 2 miles from Lewisville Lake and parks, and minutes to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
1382 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1382 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 1382 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1382 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1382 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 1382 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 1382 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1382 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1382 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1382 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

