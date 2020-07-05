All apartments in Lewisville
1333 Maplewood Drive
1333 Maplewood Drive

1333 Maplewood Drive
1333 Maplewood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful home with 4 beds, 2 baths in Lewisville is now available! This home features large living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has a bar top with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and garden tub. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1333 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
1333 Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 1333 Maplewood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace.
Is 1333 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1333 Maplewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1333 Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

