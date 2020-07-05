1333 Maplewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This beautiful home with 4 beds, 2 baths in Lewisville is now available! This home features large living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has a bar top with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and garden tub. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.