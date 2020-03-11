All apartments in Lewisville
1316 Jasmine Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:36 AM

1316 Jasmine Drive

1316 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Jasmine Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS IN THE HEART OF LEWISVILLE! Prepare a delicious meal in the pristine kitchen with lots of room to for family enjoyment. Relax in the grand living room that showcases a tile fireplace, beautiful floors, and large windows overlooking the backyard. After a long day, nothing compares to the master suite that is graced with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Texas weather on the patio and the spacious backyard. This home is located near Orchard Valley Park, Lenard L. Woods Park, and Lake Park Golf Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Jasmine Drive have any available units?
1316 Jasmine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Jasmine Drive have?
Some of 1316 Jasmine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Jasmine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Jasmine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Jasmine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Jasmine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1316 Jasmine Drive offer parking?
No, 1316 Jasmine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Jasmine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Jasmine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Jasmine Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 Jasmine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Jasmine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Jasmine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Jasmine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Jasmine Drive has units with dishwashers.

