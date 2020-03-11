1316 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS IN THE HEART OF LEWISVILLE! Prepare a delicious meal in the pristine kitchen with lots of room to for family enjoyment. Relax in the grand living room that showcases a tile fireplace, beautiful floors, and large windows overlooking the backyard. After a long day, nothing compares to the master suite that is graced with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Texas weather on the patio and the spacious backyard. This home is located near Orchard Valley Park, Lenard L. Woods Park, and Lake Park Golf Club!