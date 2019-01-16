All apartments in Lewisville
1314 Lark Lane.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:11 PM

1314 Lark Lane

1314 Lark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Lark Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED Home in tranquil & established neighborhood. 3bed+2Full baths+2car garage+lrg backyard. Bright, spacious w high & vaulted ceiling. GRANITE counter tops in kitchen & All Bathrooms. Remodeled and stylish bathrooms. Like new APPLNCS. STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, DISPOSOSAL. New wood type look PORCELAIN & neutral color carpet. Recently updated AC & Heater. Updated FAUCETS,FANS,LIGHT FIXTURES. Fresh neutral color paint in the entire house. Sprinkler system front and backyard. Plenty of space to entertaining in the backyard. Near to shops at Highland village and Lewisville recreational lake! 50 dollars appl. fee per adult. 18+: TAR application, copy of ID, 2 months prove of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1314 Lark Lane have any available units?
1314 Lark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Lark Lane have?
Some of 1314 Lark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Lark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Lark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Lark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Lark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1314 Lark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Lark Lane offers parking.
Does 1314 Lark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Lark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Lark Lane have a pool?
No, 1314 Lark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Lark Lane have accessible units?
No, 1314 Lark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Lark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Lark Lane has units with dishwashers.

