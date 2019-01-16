1314 Lark Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED Home in tranquil & established neighborhood. 3bed+2Full baths+2car garage+lrg backyard. Bright, spacious w high & vaulted ceiling. GRANITE counter tops in kitchen & All Bathrooms. Remodeled and stylish bathrooms. Like new APPLNCS. STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, DISPOSOSAL. New wood type look PORCELAIN & neutral color carpet. Recently updated AC & Heater. Updated FAUCETS,FANS,LIGHT FIXTURES. Fresh neutral color paint in the entire house. Sprinkler system front and backyard. Plenty of space to entertaining in the backyard. Near to shops at Highland village and Lewisville recreational lake! 50 dollars appl. fee per adult. 18+: TAR application, copy of ID, 2 months prove of income.