Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bdrm 2 Bath Home with Oversized Living w Brick Fireplace, Large Study w Built-ins and Big Closet, extra Den off of the Kitchen. This home boasts Large Kitchen area with a Elec. DBL Oven Range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Deep Dbl Sink, Tile Backsplash and Lots of Cabinet Space. All hard surface flooring. Back yard has a covered patio for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors.