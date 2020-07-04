All apartments in Lewisville
Location

1119 Twilight Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful, well maintained 5 BR, 4 BTH with 3 Car Garage home located perfectly for every lifestyle. As you walk in you'll be met with a sitting area with custom hand scraped hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Enjoy the open floor design as you walk into a spacious kitchen with granite countertops overlooking the family room. Master suite with 2 walk in closets and an in law suite is located downstairs. spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Second Living or Gameroom and fully wired game room for your entertainment are also up. Min from the lake, walking trails to the community playground. Quick access to 121, HWY 35, DNT, and all sorts of shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Twilight Drive have any available units?
1119 Twilight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Twilight Drive have?
Some of 1119 Twilight Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Twilight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Twilight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Twilight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Twilight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1119 Twilight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Twilight Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 Twilight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Twilight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Twilight Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Twilight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Twilight Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Twilight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Twilight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Twilight Drive has units with dishwashers.

