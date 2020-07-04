1119 Twilight Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Beautiful, well maintained 5 BR, 4 BTH with 3 Car Garage home located perfectly for every lifestyle. As you walk in you'll be met with a sitting area with custom hand scraped hardwood floor throughout the first floor. Enjoy the open floor design as you walk into a spacious kitchen with granite countertops overlooking the family room. Master suite with 2 walk in closets and an in law suite is located downstairs. spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Second Living or Gameroom and fully wired game room for your entertainment are also up. Min from the lake, walking trails to the community playground. Quick access to 121, HWY 35, DNT, and all sorts of shopping centers.