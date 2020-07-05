All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 Babbling Brook Drive

1110 Babbling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Babbling Brook Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
This property has it all and then some. Pool maintenance included in rent. Updated with todays trends, removed wall for more open concept. This beauty wont last long. Apply today at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Luxury abounds updated open plan home in desirable Indian Oaks subdivision. Enjoy a large kitchen with granite and sleek stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances and a generous gourmet island. Escape to your master suite retreat with oversized dual shower with granite counter tops. Entertain this summer with the pool, coverd patio and the expansive deck with large yard and creek view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have any available units?
1110 Babbling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have?
Some of 1110 Babbling Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Babbling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Babbling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Babbling Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Babbling Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Babbling Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

