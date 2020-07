Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this gorgeous home in the Willowbrook Neighborhood. This 3 bed 2 bath home has a private floor plan, bonus room, soft office, designer hardwood floors, kitchen is perfect for entertaining with gray slate counters and gas cooktop, separate laundry and mudroom. SPARKLING CLEAN. In the Lewisville school district. Come tour your new home today! This one won't last!!!