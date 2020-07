Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained duplex close to parks, schools, shopping and I35 in Lewisville Valley Subdivision. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, gas starter fireplace and wet bar. Master down has built in for storage. Ceramic tile in kitchen, entry, breakfast nook and bathrooms. Storage galore throughout. Recently replaced roof and foundation repaired. Neighborhood park is just a few steps away.