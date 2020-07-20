Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2308 Lyla Lane Available 04/01/19 BIG FIVE BEDROOM HOME (1-story) - This home in Leander's Hazelwood neighborhood features FIVE bedrooms and THREE FULL BATHROOMS, in over 2,400 square feet all in a 1 story home! The open floor plan includes hard tile in all the common areas, walk-in closets in the bedrooms, and a separate utility room with hookups for a gas or electric dryer.



Outside enjoy an ENORMOUS fenced yard, a big covered patio, a two car garage and TWO hot water heaters so there's always plenty of hot water.



(RLNE3812021)