All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 2308 Lyla Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2308 Lyla Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 Lyla Lane

2308 Lyla Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2308 Lyla Ln, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2308 Lyla Lane Available 04/01/19 BIG FIVE BEDROOM HOME (1-story) - This home in Leander's Hazelwood neighborhood features FIVE bedrooms and THREE FULL BATHROOMS, in over 2,400 square feet all in a 1 story home! The open floor plan includes hard tile in all the common areas, walk-in closets in the bedrooms, and a separate utility room with hookups for a gas or electric dryer.

Outside enjoy an ENORMOUS fenced yard, a big covered patio, a two car garage and TWO hot water heaters so there's always plenty of hot water.

(RLNE3812021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Lyla Lane have any available units?
2308 Lyla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2308 Lyla Lane have?
Some of 2308 Lyla Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Lyla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Lyla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Lyla Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Lyla Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Lyla Lane offers parking.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Lyla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane have a pool?
No, 2308 Lyla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Lyla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Lyla Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Lyla Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Lyla Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District