All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 2203 Trolley Cv..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2203 Trolley Cv.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

2203 Trolley Cv.

2203 Trolley Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2203 Trolley Cove, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
2203 Trolley Cv. Available 10/25/19 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Horizon Park! - 2005 built home in Horizon Park in cul-de-sac. Mansfield floor plan, large garden tub in master bathroom. Kitchen opens to family room. Master is right next to kitchen, with a study/bedroom in the front of the house and two bedrooms off the hall. BIG backyard with sprinkler system. Easy access to restaurants, schools, highways. Community amenities: pool, playground, hike/bike trail, volleyball, soccer field. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE1984908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have any available units?
2203 Trolley Cv. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2203 Trolley Cv. have?
Some of 2203 Trolley Cv.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Trolley Cv. currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Trolley Cv. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Trolley Cv. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Trolley Cv. is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Trolley Cv. offers parking.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Trolley Cv. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Trolley Cv. has a pool.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have accessible units?
No, 2203 Trolley Cv. does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Trolley Cv. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Trolley Cv. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Trolley Cv. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District