Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

2203 Trolley Cv. Available 10/25/19 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Horizon Park! - 2005 built home in Horizon Park in cul-de-sac. Mansfield floor plan, large garden tub in master bathroom. Kitchen opens to family room. Master is right next to kitchen, with a study/bedroom in the front of the house and two bedrooms off the hall. BIG backyard with sprinkler system. Easy access to restaurants, schools, highways. Community amenities: pool, playground, hike/bike trail, volleyball, soccer field. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE1984908)