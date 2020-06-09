Amenities
2203 Trolley Cv. Available 10/25/19 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Horizon Park! - 2005 built home in Horizon Park in cul-de-sac. Mansfield floor plan, large garden tub in master bathroom. Kitchen opens to family room. Master is right next to kitchen, with a study/bedroom in the front of the house and two bedrooms off the hall. BIG backyard with sprinkler system. Easy access to restaurants, schools, highways. Community amenities: pool, playground, hike/bike trail, volleyball, soccer field. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
