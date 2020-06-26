2145 Peoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available to view now! Please give 1 hour notice. Text Property Manager to schedule viewing.



Gorgeous corner lot covered w/large oak trees. Two story living room and open concept entertaining flows between the living space into gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & built in stove and microwave. Spacious master suite with adjoining sitting area. 4 bedrooms, game room, and a huge media room upstairs. The huge covered patio is an entertainers dream with a built in grill and bar! Come see this home!



Owners are open to a short term lease as well as 12 month lease. Pets are OK, $250 Pet Deposit per pet required.