Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2145 Peoria Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:24 PM

2145 Peoria Drive

2145 Peoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Peoria Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
game room
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available to view now! Please give 1 hour notice. Text Property Manager to schedule viewing.

Gorgeous corner lot covered w/large oak trees. Two story living room and open concept entertaining flows between the living space into gourmet kitchen w/granite counters & built in stove and microwave. Spacious master suite with adjoining sitting area. 4 bedrooms, game room, and a huge media room upstairs. The huge covered patio is an entertainers dream with a built in grill and bar! Come see this home!

Owners are open to a short term lease as well as 12 month lease. Pets are OK, $250 Pet Deposit per pet required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Peoria Drive have any available units?
2145 Peoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2145 Peoria Drive have?
Some of 2145 Peoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Peoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Peoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Peoria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Peoria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive offer parking?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive have a pool?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2145 Peoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2145 Peoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
