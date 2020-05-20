1628 West Broade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two-story open-concept floor plan features a Great Room, dining room and contemporary kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. The first floor also includes a powder room and two coat closets providing additional storage. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, water closet and linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are easily accessible to the laundry room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.