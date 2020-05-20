All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1628 West Broade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1628 West Broade Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 8:06 PM

1628 West Broade Street

1628 West Broade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1628 West Broade Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-story open-concept floor plan features a Great Room, dining room and contemporary kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. The first floor also includes a powder room and two coat closets providing additional storage. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, water closet and linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are easily accessible to the laundry room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 West Broade Street have any available units?
1628 West Broade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1628 West Broade Street have?
Some of 1628 West Broade Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 West Broade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1628 West Broade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 West Broade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 West Broade Street is pet friendly.
Does 1628 West Broade Street offer parking?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1628 West Broade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 West Broade Street have a pool?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1628 West Broade Street have accessible units?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 West Broade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 West Broade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 West Broade Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District