Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1517 Uhland Drive

1517 Uhland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Uhland Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
1517 Uhland Drive Available 10/26/19 BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MASON RANCH - This big 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features lots of space with a great, open floorplan and a huge kitchen island. The master is downstairs and includes a large, comfortable bathroom and large walk in closet. Also enjoy, a formal dining room, study, and lots of high-end upgrades.

Upstairs the three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are arranged around a large game room. One of the bedrooms includes its own bathroom and could be used as a guest suite.

Outside enjoy a fenced yard and big covered patio with outdoor ceiling fan.

Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, sports court, pavilion and more.

Come see this great home in Mason Ranch today.

(RLNE5156959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Uhland Drive have any available units?
1517 Uhland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1517 Uhland Drive have?
Some of 1517 Uhland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Uhland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Uhland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Uhland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Uhland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive offer parking?
No, 1517 Uhland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Uhland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Uhland Drive has a pool.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Uhland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Uhland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 Uhland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 Uhland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
