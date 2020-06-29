Amenities

1517 Uhland Drive Available 10/26/19 BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MASON RANCH - This big 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features lots of space with a great, open floorplan and a huge kitchen island. The master is downstairs and includes a large, comfortable bathroom and large walk in closet. Also enjoy, a formal dining room, study, and lots of high-end upgrades.



Upstairs the three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are arranged around a large game room. One of the bedrooms includes its own bathroom and could be used as a guest suite.



Outside enjoy a fenced yard and big covered patio with outdoor ceiling fan.



Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, sports court, pavilion and more.



Come see this great home in Mason Ranch today.



