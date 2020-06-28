220 Redbud Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home with gorgeous oasis pool, and spacious backyard located in highly desired neighborhood of Countryside in League City. Home has been upgraded with meticulous details; owner spared no expenses in upkeep. As you step into this beautiful home you will be graced with 2 master bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs, fresh paint, lovely wood floors, energy efficient windows, Stainless Steel appliances, gorgeous tile floors, 2 fire places and 2 living spaces. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Spacious backyard to enjoy all family and friends events next to your relaxing pool. Come view this beautiful home today, you will absolutely love it!

