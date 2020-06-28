All apartments in League City
220 Redbud Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

220 Redbud Circle

220 Redbud Circle · No Longer Available
Location

220 Redbud Circle, League City, TX 77573
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Oasis Pool 5 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 210503

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home with gorgeous oasis pool, and spacious backyard located in highly desired neighborhood of Countryside in League City. Home has been upgraded with meticulous details; owner spared no expenses in upkeep. As you step into this beautiful home you will be graced with 2 master bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs, fresh paint, lovely wood floors, energy efficient windows, Stainless Steel appliances, gorgeous tile floors, 2 fire places and 2 living spaces. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Spacious backyard to enjoy all family and friends events next to your relaxing pool. Come view this beautiful home today, you will absolutely love it!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210503
Property Id 210503

(RLNE5819884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Redbud Circle have any available units?
220 Redbud Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Redbud Circle have?
Some of 220 Redbud Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Redbud Circle currently offering any rent specials?
220 Redbud Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Redbud Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Redbud Circle is pet friendly.
Does 220 Redbud Circle offer parking?
No, 220 Redbud Circle does not offer parking.
Does 220 Redbud Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Redbud Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Redbud Circle have a pool?
Yes, 220 Redbud Circle has a pool.
Does 220 Redbud Circle have accessible units?
No, 220 Redbud Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Redbud Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Redbud Circle has units with dishwashers.

