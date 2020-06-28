1803 Edinburg Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home to 1803 Edinburg!! This gorgeous home, located in the established community of Brittany Bay, has been beautifully renovated. Features include luxury vinyl tile throughout the entire home, large kitchen with custom painted cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms come equipped with ceiling fans and ample closet space. Two completely remodeled bathrooms feature custom built vanities with framed mirrors, and oversized walk-in shower in the master bath. Don't miss out on this one!!

