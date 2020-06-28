1803 Edinburg Ave

Amenities
Welcome Home to 1803 Edinburg!! This gorgeous home, located in the established community of Brittany Bay, has been beautifully renovated. Features include luxury vinyl tile throughout the entire home, large kitchen with custom painted cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms come equipped with ceiling fans and ample closet space. Two completely remodeled bathrooms feature custom built vanities with framed mirrors, and oversized walk-in shower in the master bath. Don't miss out on this one!!
