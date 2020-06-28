All apartments in League City
1803 Edinburg Ave
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:06 AM

1803 Edinburg Ave

1803 Edinburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Edinburg Avenue, League City, TX 77573
Brittany Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home to 1803 Edinburg!! This gorgeous home, located in the established community of Brittany Bay, has been beautifully renovated. Features include luxury vinyl tile throughout the entire home, large kitchen with custom painted cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms come equipped with ceiling fans and ample closet space. Two completely remodeled bathrooms feature custom built vanities with framed mirrors, and oversized walk-in shower in the master bath. Don't miss out on this one!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Edinburg Ave have any available units?
1803 Edinburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Edinburg Ave have?
Some of 1803 Edinburg Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Edinburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Edinburg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Edinburg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Edinburg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 1803 Edinburg Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Edinburg Ave offers parking.
Does 1803 Edinburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Edinburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Edinburg Ave have a pool?
No, 1803 Edinburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Edinburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 1803 Edinburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Edinburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Edinburg Ave has units with dishwashers.
