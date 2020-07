Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Lovely 2 story home in Oaks of Clear Creek. 4 Bed/2.5Baths. High Ceilings, ceramic tiled floors, formal dining room with wood flooring. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets & shelves & corner gas fireplace. Wood flooring in master bedroom, Whirlpool tub w/sep-shower in master bath. 3 bedrooms & gameroom upstairs with newer carpet and fresh paint. This home is walking distance to the elementary school and ready for immediate move in.