102 Morning Cloud ST

Beautiful home on large corner lot w/circular driveway in LTISD! Short walk to hike/bike trails, dog park,playscape, sport courts & picnic area on Hurst Creek Cove @ Lakeway City Park! Living room w/fireplace &access to sun room. Kitchen w/granite counters, large island, SS appliances, breakfast bar & breakfast area.Formal dining room. Master down w/dual vanities, jetted tub & walk-in closet. 2nd BR/office w/full bath down.Game room w/covered balcony up. Fridge in kitchen & garage stay.