Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15204 Barrie
15204 Barrie Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4194 sqft
Wonderful Lakeway executive home with all of the extras. Backs to nature preserve with great views. Master down with large walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
211 Cartwheel BND
211 Cartwheel Bend, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2650 sqft
Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
103 Triton CT
103 Triton Court, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2256 sqft
Fully furnished STR currently. Price reflects fully furnished longer term rental more than 4 months OR All bills paid 1-4 months is $3,300.1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twins and pull out downstairs in den/gameroom.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2918 Ranch Road 620
2918 Ranch Road 620 N, Hudson Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS FULL RENOVATION CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF LAKE TRAVIS and WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14308 Senia BND
14308 Senia Bend, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2045 sqft
Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14909 Spillman Ranch LOOP
14909 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3416 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one-story house overlooking the golf course.Covered Patio with expansive views. Great Room and the separate family area flooded with light.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15904 Spillman Ranch LOOP
15904 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3365 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom home backs to Falconhead Golf Course and features soaring ceilings and an abundance of windows allowing for natural light to flow in.

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Meadowlark ST
405 Meadowlark St, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app. This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Tenants provide their own washer & dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17804 Maritime Point Drive
17804 Maritime Pt, Jonestown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Absolutely the BEST first floor condo in The Hollows 1400 acre, heavily wooded, & scenic community on Lake Travis. 2 beds, 2 baths fully furnished, with a big balcony to enjoy morning coffee. 1,180 well-laid-out sq.ft. of living space.
City Guide for Lakeway, TX

A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakeway, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

