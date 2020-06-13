90 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with balcony
A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!
From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.