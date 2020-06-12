/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
38 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1195 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
52 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Ranch Road 620
2918 Ranch Road 620 N, Hudson Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1106 sqft
GORGEOUS FULL RENOVATION CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF LAKE TRAVIS and WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1362 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
17804 Maritime Point Drive
17804 Maritime Pt, Jonestown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Absolutely the BEST first floor condo in The Hollows 1400 acre, heavily wooded, & scenic community on Lake Travis. 2 beds, 2 baths fully furnished, with a big balcony to enjoy morning coffee. 1,180 well-laid-out sq.ft. of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeway
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
East Oak Hill
64 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1074 sqft
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
East Oak Hill
33 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 05:15pm
19 Units Available
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1077 sqft
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise, these homes are near nature trails and Lake Travis, offering a wealth of nature adventures. You will come home to a sparkling pool with canyon views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Charming homes with garden tubs, built-in bookcases, and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a basketball court, coffee bar, and resort-style pool. Head to Riverplace Nature Trail on nice days. Near numerous restaurants.
Similar Pages
Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 BedroomsLakeway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakeway 3 BedroomsLakeway Accessible Apartments
Lakeway Apartments with BalconyLakeway Apartments with GarageLakeway Apartments with GymLakeway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeway Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TX