apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with washer-dryer
36 Units Available
Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
48 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
23 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.
1 Unit Available
405 S Meadowlark ST
405 Meadowlark St, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
Tenants must review attached Amendment to residential lease w/their agent before submitting app. This doc must be signed by tenant/submitted w/app. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Tenants provide their own washer & dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
31 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
21 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
33 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,175
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
1 Unit Available
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23
5801 Thunderbird Street, Lago Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1027 sqft
5801 Thunderbird St. Unit #B23 Available 08/15/20 5801 Thunderbird Rd.
1 Unit Available
13401 Galleria Circle
13401 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
909 sqft
Luxury 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with amenities. Walking distance from shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
2404 Hunters Green Ct
2404 Hunters Green Court, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3967 sqft
Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeway
169 Units Available
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1485 sqft
Anthem290 is a brand new community capturing Texas Hill Country views, conveniences, and adventure. Savor your surroundings and experience a lifestyle filled with robust amenities, just on the edge of Austin in the hill country.
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
62 Units Available
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
57 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
18 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
22 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
27 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
26 Units Available
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1308 sqft
Situated close to the Balcones Canyonland Preserve and Lake Austin. Luxury apartments include modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, granite counters and balcony or patio. Community includes a pool, a pool table, yoga and an Internet cafe.
21 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
18 Units Available
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1273 sqft
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise, these homes are near nature trails and Lake Travis, offering a wealth of nature adventures. You will come home to a sparkling pool with canyon views.
