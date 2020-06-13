/
3 bedroom apartments
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way, Lakeway, TX
Impressive custom built home featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen complete w/ professional-grade gas top, pot filler faucet at stove, high-end SS appliances, breakfast area & formal dining. Spacious master suite w/ exquisite walk-in shower & closets.
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
2000 sqft
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria.
414 Eagle
414 Eagle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Lakeway: 3BA/2BA home for rent - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with approx 2000 sqft of living space. This a beautiful house with hardwood and tile floors, open kitchen with island and bar top seating, lots of cabinet and counter top space.
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...
803 Palos Verdes DR
803 Palos Verdes Drive, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 Palos Verdes DR in Lakeway. View photos, descriptions and more!
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.
15204 Barrie
15204 Barrie Drive, Lakeway, TX
Wonderful Lakeway executive home with all of the extras. Backs to nature preserve with great views. Master down with large walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower.
210 Copperleaf rd
210 Copperleaf Road, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1697 sqft
210 Copperleaf - (RLNE5677380)
211 Cartwheel BND
211 Cartwheel Bend, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2650 sqft
Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property.
103 Triton CT
103 Triton Court, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2256 sqft
Fully furnished STR currently. Price reflects fully furnished longer term rental more than 4 months OR All bills paid 1-4 months is $3,300.1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twins and pull out downstairs in den/gameroom.
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.
15609 Cabrillo Way
15609 Cabrillo Way, Travis County, TX
- (RLNE5748033)
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
5308 Via Besso Drive
5308 Via Besso Drive, Travis County, TX
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5308 Via Besso Drive in Travis County. View photos, descriptions and more!
14308 Senia BND
14308 Senia Bend, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2045 sqft
Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths.
14909 Spillman Ranch LOOP
14909 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
Beautiful and spacious one-story house overlooking the golf course.Covered Patio with expansive views. Great Room and the separate family area flooded with light.
15904 Spillman Ranch LOOP
15904 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
This stunning 4 bedroom home backs to Falconhead Golf Course and features soaring ceilings and an abundance of windows allowing for natural light to flow in.
