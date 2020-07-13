Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with parking

83 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
35 Units Available
35 Units Available
Berkshire Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
202 Mia DR
202 Mia Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 BR/4 BA w/3-car garage in coveted community of Rough Hollow in Lake Travis ISD! Desirable floorplan w/master & in-law suite on 1st flr! Living rm boasts 2-story ceilings w/gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15204 Barrie
15204 Barrie Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4194 sqft
Wonderful Lakeway executive home with all of the extras. Backs to nature preserve with great views. Master down with large walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
24 Units Available
$
24 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
48 Units Available
$
48 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1458 Buffalo Gap
1458 Buffalo Gap Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2505 sqft
1458 Buffalo Gap Rd., Lakeway TX 78734 - Get the best of indoor & outdoor living with this beautifully improved 3 bed 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14620 Spillman Ranch LOOP
14620 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3458 sqft
Move in Ready! Beautiful home w/pool in golf course community of Falconhead! Lives like single-story w/ALL bedrooms & dedicated home office on 1st flr.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16016 Spillman Ranch Loop
16016 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3600 sqft
Custom Home in Falconhead at Spillman Ranch - Lake Travis Schools - Nestled in the heart of Spillman Ranch in the Falconhead division is this lovely two story home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15203 Lariat Trail
15203 Lariat Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
Beautiful, Well-Maintained 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home! - *** Tour video: https://youtu.be/0JsWTxJ5hJE *** Must see this inviting home! Beautiful, private courtyard when you enter through the wrought iron door.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeway
20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
26 Units Available
$
26 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
33 Units Available
33 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,175
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13401 Galleria Circle
13401 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
909 sqft
Luxury 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with amenities. Walking distance from shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12221 Montclair Bend
12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3522 sqft
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
22114 Oban DR
22114 Oban Drive, Briarcliff, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2137 sqft
*CUSTOM HOME WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING/DINING ROOM*STAINED CONCRETE AND CARPET FLOORING*KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF GRANITE AND TILE*FIREPLACE IN LIVING WITH MARBLE SURROUND*OFFICE/STUDY COULD BE USED AS A FOURTH BEDROOM*HUGE FENCED YARD*MINUTES FROM

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5305 Thunderbird
5305 Thunderbird Street, Lago Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1865 sqft
Come to Peaceful Lago Vista ~Granite Countertops~ Cozy Unit with no Neighbor on Back or across the street ~ No Carpet in this place ~ One-Car garage ~ Fireplace in Living Area

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2404 Hunters Green Ct
2404 Hunters Green Court, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3967 sqft
Must See 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath In Gated Steiner Ranch Neighborhood! - *** Tour Video: https://youtu.
City Guide for Lakeway, TX

A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeway, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeway apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

