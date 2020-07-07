All apartments in Kyle
791 New Bridge Drive

Location

791 New Bridge Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
The home boasts 9 foot ceilings, neutral paint, stained concrete floors, 2” faux wood blinds throughout and a brand new roof. The kitchen has an island, wood-faced cabinets, a breakfast bar with bench seating & all GE Stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. The utility room, located off of the kitchen, includes a walk-in pantry & full-sized washer/dryer units. The master has a walk-in closet &ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a dual vanity & detachable shower head. The two guest bedrooms boast ceiling fans, carpet & windows for natural light. The extra features of this home include: 4 security cameras with a pre-wired alarm system, delta fixtures, water softener, front storm door with screen and a sliding screen for the back door. The backyard offers it all, with a Covered patio, Horseshoe pits, a Play set & a shed with privacy fence. The HOA includes two parks, one pool with a kids splash pad area, a walking trail and a baseball field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 New Bridge Drive have any available units?
791 New Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 791 New Bridge Drive have?
Some of 791 New Bridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 New Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
791 New Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 New Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 791 New Bridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 791 New Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 791 New Bridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 791 New Bridge Drive has a pool.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 791 New Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 New Bridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 791 New Bridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 New Bridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

