791 New Bridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

The home boasts 9 foot ceilings, neutral paint, stained concrete floors, 2” faux wood blinds throughout and a brand new roof. The kitchen has an island, wood-faced cabinets, a breakfast bar with bench seating & all GE Stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. The utility room, located off of the kitchen, includes a walk-in pantry & full-sized washer/dryer units. The master has a walk-in closet &ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a dual vanity & detachable shower head. The two guest bedrooms boast ceiling fans, carpet & windows for natural light. The extra features of this home include: 4 security cameras with a pre-wired alarm system, delta fixtures, water softener, front storm door with screen and a sliding screen for the back door. The backyard offers it all, with a Covered patio, Horseshoe pits, a Play set & a shed with privacy fence. The HOA includes two parks, one pool with a kids splash pad area, a walking trail and a baseball field.