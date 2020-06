Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great little one story home available in DESIRABLE Plum Creek! - Great little one story home in DESIRABLE Plum Creek. GREAT DR Horton Home loaded with great upgrades. Has only had three tenants since home was built!! Double vanity, separate shower & garden tub, sprinkler system, covered front and rear patio, walk in closets, 2 inch blinds, and more! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5074034)