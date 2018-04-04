All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 642 McGarity.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
642 McGarity
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

642 McGarity

642 Mcgarity · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

642 Mcgarity, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
642 McGarity Available 05/07/20 Charming split level home in Plum Creek - Charming split level home in Plum Creek close to the golf course, day care and pools! Great interior with tile backsplash and floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, built-in computer desk off the kitchen, custom laundry area and 42-inch cabinets. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus one-half bath down and a detached single car garage ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE3517065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 McGarity have any available units?
642 McGarity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 642 McGarity have?
Some of 642 McGarity's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 McGarity currently offering any rent specials?
642 McGarity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 McGarity pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 McGarity is pet friendly.
Does 642 McGarity offer parking?
Yes, 642 McGarity offers parking.
Does 642 McGarity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 McGarity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 McGarity have a pool?
Yes, 642 McGarity has a pool.
Does 642 McGarity have accessible units?
No, 642 McGarity does not have accessible units.
Does 642 McGarity have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 McGarity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 McGarity have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 McGarity does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas