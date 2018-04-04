Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage

642 McGarity Available 05/07/20 Charming split level home in Plum Creek - Charming split level home in Plum Creek close to the golf course, day care and pools! Great interior with tile backsplash and floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, built-in computer desk off the kitchen, custom laundry area and 42-inch cabinets. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus one-half bath down and a detached single car garage ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



