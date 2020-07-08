3 bedroom 2.5 bath fenced in back yard with garage - 2 story - nicely done with updates. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested. Close proximity to the school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 635 Mcgarity have any available units?
635 Mcgarity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 635 Mcgarity currently offering any rent specials?
635 Mcgarity is not currently offering any rent specials.