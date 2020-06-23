Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice two story home available in Plum Creek!! - Make ready just approved, Home will be cleaned and interior will be painted. This two story home, with a detached garage, is located in the back of Plum Creek, resulting in a high privacy fence behind the back alleyway for added privacy. Master bedroom is downstairs and the laundry room and guest bedrooms upstairs. High ceilings in the living room and a front study/formal dining room make this a must see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month added to rent. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE2079914)