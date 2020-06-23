All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 544 Hogan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
544 Hogan
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

544 Hogan

544 Hogan · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

544 Hogan, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice two story home available in Plum Creek!! - Make ready just approved, Home will be cleaned and interior will be painted. This two story home, with a detached garage, is located in the back of Plum Creek, resulting in a high privacy fence behind the back alleyway for added privacy. Master bedroom is downstairs and the laundry room and guest bedrooms upstairs. High ceilings in the living room and a front study/formal dining room make this a must see! $10 pet rent, per pet, per month added to rent. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE2079914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Hogan have any available units?
544 Hogan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 544 Hogan have?
Some of 544 Hogan's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Hogan currently offering any rent specials?
544 Hogan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Hogan pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Hogan is pet friendly.
Does 544 Hogan offer parking?
Yes, 544 Hogan offers parking.
Does 544 Hogan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Hogan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Hogan have a pool?
Yes, 544 Hogan has a pool.
Does 544 Hogan have accessible units?
No, 544 Hogan does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Hogan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Hogan has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Hogan have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Hogan does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas