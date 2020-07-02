491 New Country Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home in Kyle - Property Id: 198849



have a 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with a two car garage house for rent in Kyle, tx. This is a 2 story house. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, with a loft area. The Master Bedrooom is large with a walk-in closet. First floor has an open concept, It also has a large back yard. The house will have a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher avail. Hookups for a washer and dryer is available. Also the use of the community pool. A security deposit will be needed, along with a $50.00 security verification check. No pets and non-smokers only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198849

Property Id 198849



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5457235)