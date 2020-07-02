All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 491 New Country Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
491 New Country Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

491 New Country Rd

491 New Country Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

491 New Country Road, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home in Kyle - Property Id: 198849

have a 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with a two car garage house for rent in Kyle, tx. This is a 2 story house. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, with a loft area. The Master Bedrooom is large with a walk-in closet. First floor has an open concept, It also has a large back yard. The house will have a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher avail. Hookups for a washer and dryer is available. Also the use of the community pool. A security deposit will be needed, along with a $50.00 security verification check. No pets and non-smokers only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198849
Property Id 198849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 New Country Rd have any available units?
491 New Country Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 491 New Country Rd have?
Some of 491 New Country Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 New Country Rd currently offering any rent specials?
491 New Country Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 New Country Rd pet-friendly?
No, 491 New Country Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 491 New Country Rd offer parking?
Yes, 491 New Country Rd offers parking.
Does 491 New Country Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 New Country Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 New Country Rd have a pool?
Yes, 491 New Country Rd has a pool.
Does 491 New Country Rd have accessible units?
No, 491 New Country Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 491 New Country Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 New Country Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 491 New Country Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 491 New Country Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with Gym
Kyle Apartments with ParkingKyle Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas