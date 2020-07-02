491 New Country Rd

Amenities
Home in Kyle - Property Id: 198849
have a 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with a two car garage house for rent in Kyle, tx. This is a 2 story house. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, with a loft area. The Master Bedrooom is large with a walk-in closet. First floor has an open concept, It also has a large back yard. The house will have a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher avail. Hookups for a washer and dryer is available. Also the use of the community pool. A security deposit will be needed, along with a $50.00 security verification check. No pets and non-smokers only
No Pets Allowed
