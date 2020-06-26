All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like
420 Ferrule Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
420 Ferrule Dr.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

420 Ferrule Dr.

420 Ferrule Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Ferrule Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Welcome home. This new construction home offers all gas appliances, a wrap around balcony with a view, upgraded cabinets, a fenced back yard, backs to the park with a stock pond, and much much more. With easy access to I-35, this makes the perfect home for anyone who needs to make the commute to Austin - 20 miles, Texas State - 10 miles, or just wants a nice place to call home in Kyle. Owner pays all bills (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet) and charges back a flat rate each month. Don't delay, call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have any available units?
420 Ferrule Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 420 Ferrule Dr. have?
Some of 420 Ferrule Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Ferrule Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Ferrule Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Ferrule Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 420 Ferrule Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 420 Ferrule Dr. offers parking.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Ferrule Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have a pool?
No, 420 Ferrule Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have accessible units?
No, 420 Ferrule Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Ferrule Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Ferrule Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Ferrule Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 BedroomsKyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with ParkingKyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas