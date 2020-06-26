420 Ferrule Dr..

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Welcome home. This new construction home offers all gas appliances, a wrap around balcony with a view, upgraded cabinets, a fenced back yard, backs to the park with a stock pond, and much much more. With easy access to I-35, this makes the perfect home for anyone who needs to make the commute to Austin - 20 miles, Texas State - 10 miles, or just wants a nice place to call home in Kyle. Owner pays all bills (Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Internet) and charges back a flat rate each month. Don't delay, call today.