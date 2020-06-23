All apartments in Kyle
382 Lake Washington
382 Lake Washington

382 Lake Washington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

382 Lake Washington Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Available NOW**
Beautiful single story home in the Southlake Ranch subdivision of Kyle! The fourth bedroom in this home could be used as a study. The living room is open to the kitchen. Great space to entertain family and friends! The master bath has separate shower/garden tub and a walk-in closet. Home is located in highly acclaimed Hays schools! Close to shopping and schools with easy access to both Austin and San Marcos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Lake Washington have any available units?
382 Lake Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 382 Lake Washington have?
Some of 382 Lake Washington's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Lake Washington currently offering any rent specials?
382 Lake Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Lake Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Lake Washington is pet friendly.
Does 382 Lake Washington offer parking?
Yes, 382 Lake Washington offers parking.
Does 382 Lake Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Lake Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Lake Washington have a pool?
No, 382 Lake Washington does not have a pool.
Does 382 Lake Washington have accessible units?
No, 382 Lake Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Lake Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Lake Washington has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Lake Washington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 382 Lake Washington has units with air conditioning.
