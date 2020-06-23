382 Lake Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Available NOW**

Beautiful single story home in the Southlake Ranch subdivision of Kyle! The fourth bedroom in this home could be used as a study. The living room is open to the kitchen. Great space to entertain family and friends! The master bath has separate shower/garden tub and a walk-in closet. Home is located in highly acclaimed Hays schools! Close to shopping and schools with easy access to both Austin and San Marcos.