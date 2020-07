Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home available in the Kensington Trails subdivision in Kyle TX. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1680 Sq. Ft. and a large backyard. Open floor plan provides plenty of space in Kitchen, dining and living rooms. Dogs and cats are OK with pet deposit. Washer, Dryer and Fridge are available. This is a clean well kept home ready for move in on July 1. Please contact listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 for questions.