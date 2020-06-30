All apartments in Kyle
341 Verano Dr.

341 Verano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

341 Verano Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom - Fenced Yard - Beautiful Home - Available for Immediate Move In

Very nice 4 bedroom with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is very well maintained and ready for its next occupant. Kitchen is open to the spacious living room and all rooms are a good size with ample closet space.

Deposits will be collected once application is approved. Full months rent due at move in - prorated due second month, if applicable.

Pets Okay - Max of 2 - Pet fees are non-refundable-$300- 1st pet and $150 for the second.

All applications are to be submitted online. Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable, so please read the criteria prior to submitting applications.

(RLNE3537639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Verano Dr. have any available units?
341 Verano Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 341 Verano Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
341 Verano Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Verano Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Verano Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 341 Verano Dr. offer parking?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 341 Verano Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Verano Dr. have a pool?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 341 Verano Dr. have accessible units?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Verano Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Verano Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Verano Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

