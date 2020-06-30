341 Verano Dr.

Amenities

4 Bedroom - Fenced Yard - Beautiful Home - Available for Immediate Move In



Very nice 4 bedroom with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This home is very well maintained and ready for its next occupant. Kitchen is open to the spacious living room and all rooms are a good size with ample closet space.



Deposits will be collected once application is approved. Full months rent due at move in - prorated due second month, if applicable.



Pets Okay - Max of 2 - Pet fees are non-refundable-$300- 1st pet and $150 for the second.



All applications are to be submitted online. Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable, so please read the criteria prior to submitting applications.



