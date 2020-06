Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the desirable community of Creekside in Kyle, TX. PRE-LEASING FOR A MOVE IN DATE OF APPROX JULY 7TH,2020. Base rent is $1725 plus a mandatory $200 (Total $1925) to include ALL UTILITY BILLS PAID by landlord: water/waste water/trash, gas and electricity. Cable/Internet to be paid by renters. Over-sized master bedroom upstairs with on suite bathroom and double vanity. Two Garage Parking Spaces and Fenced Yard. Formal Dining Room and "You Room" downstairs that can be used as an office or flex room. Appliances and washer/ dryer included. Conveniently located between San Marcos and Austin TX with easy access to I-35 in either direction. Enjoy the walking trails along the Lake Kyle and Plum Creek Reserve. The apartment located above the detached garage is leased separately. View a 3D Walk Through by copying and pasting the following link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TmTRMWpT9xV