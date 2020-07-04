195 Musgrav

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool

Lovely One Story 3 BR 2 Baths + Study - Property Id: 160138



Charming one-story home with lots of updates including interior and exterior paint, vinyl plank floors, new stainless appliances including fridge, roof shingles, high efficiency toilets...

Open kitchen/ living/ dining looks out onto backyard

Huge laundry/ pantry/ utility room

Good size bonus room/ study looks out onto covered front porch Neighborhood pool, basketball, recreational park

Walking distance to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle School and Hays High School

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160138p

Property Id 160138



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5232058)