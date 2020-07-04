All apartments in Kyle
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

195 Musgrav

195 Musgrav · No Longer Available
Location

195 Musgrav, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Lovely One Story 3 BR 2 Baths + Study - Property Id: 160138

Charming one-story home with lots of updates including interior and exterior paint, vinyl plank floors, new stainless appliances including fridge, roof shingles, high efficiency toilets...
Open kitchen/ living/ dining looks out onto backyard
Huge laundry/ pantry/ utility room
Good size bonus room/ study looks out onto covered front porch Neighborhood pool, basketball, recreational park
Walking distance to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle School and Hays High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160138p
Property Id 160138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5232058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Musgrav have any available units?
195 Musgrav doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 195 Musgrav have?
Some of 195 Musgrav's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Musgrav currently offering any rent specials?
195 Musgrav is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Musgrav pet-friendly?
No, 195 Musgrav is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 195 Musgrav offer parking?
No, 195 Musgrav does not offer parking.
Does 195 Musgrav have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Musgrav does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Musgrav have a pool?
Yes, 195 Musgrav has a pool.
Does 195 Musgrav have accessible units?
No, 195 Musgrav does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Musgrav have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Musgrav has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Musgrav have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Musgrav does not have units with air conditioning.

