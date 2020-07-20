All apartments in Kyle
165 Dusky Thrush Dr.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

165 Dusky Thrush Dr.

165 Dusky Thrush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

165 Dusky Thrush Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
*Available August* Beautiful single-story home in the Meadows of Kyle! Great floor-plan, over 2000 SF with open layout concept. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops & large pantry. Master bedroom retreat boasts high ceilings, over-size walk-in closet & walk-in shower.The backyard is fully fenced for privacy and great for relaxing with lush green grass, enjoy the expansive views. Great location, convenient to IH-35. Neighborhood amenities include amazing community pool with splash pad and parks. See pictures and video (https://youtu.be/1ZiAOHCtOWY) APPLY TODAY AT www.havenpointpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have any available units?
165 Dusky Thrush Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have?
Some of 165 Dusky Thrush Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
165 Dusky Thrush Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. offers parking.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. has a pool.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have accessible units?
No, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 Dusky Thrush Dr. has units with air conditioning.
