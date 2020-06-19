All apartments in Kyle
Find more places like 161 Coneflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kyle, TX
/
161 Coneflower Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

161 Coneflower Drive

161 Coneflower Dr · (512) 618-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kyle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

161 Coneflower Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards. High ceilings with an abundance of windows provide lots of natural light. Bonus flex space can be an office or formal dining. Large master suite includes jetted garden tub, separate glass shower & double vanity. Sit down by the stone fireplace this coming winter or entertain on the wonderful covered patio this summer. Washer/dryer and fridge included!!
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards. High ceilings with an abundance of windows provide lots of natural light. Bonus flex space can be an office or formal dining. Large master suite includes jetted garden tub, separate glass shower & double vanity. Sit down by the stone fireplace this coming winter or entertain on the wonderful covered patio this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Coneflower Drive have any available units?
161 Coneflower Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Coneflower Drive have?
Some of 161 Coneflower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Coneflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
161 Coneflower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Coneflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Coneflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 161 Coneflower Drive does offer parking.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Coneflower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive have a pool?
No, 161 Coneflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 161 Coneflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Coneflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Coneflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161 Coneflower Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 161 Coneflower Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Settlement
210 South Amberwood
Kyle, TX 78640
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave
Kyle, TX 78640
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr
Kyle, TX 78640
Strand
150 Amberwood South
Kyle, TX 78640

Similar Pages

Kyle 1 BedroomsKyle 2 Bedrooms
Kyle Apartments with GymKyle Apartments with Parking
Kyle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity