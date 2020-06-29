All apartments in Kyle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

154 Lakeview Ct

154 Lakeview Ct · No Longer Available
Location

154 Lakeview Ct, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Luxury Townhome, Kyle, Texas! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT

Luxury Townhome located in Villas at Creekside! High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, 36" cabinets, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tiled walk in master shower, game room. Covered patio and fenced back yard. Walk to Tobias Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From IH 35, take FM Road 150/Center Street East. Follow 150 through several curves past Tobias Elementary. Turn left at Shell Station left onto Creekside Trail. Lakeview Circle will be on the left.

(RLNE2763538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Lakeview Ct have any available units?
154 Lakeview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 154 Lakeview Ct have?
Some of 154 Lakeview Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Lakeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
154 Lakeview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Lakeview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Lakeview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct offer parking?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct have a pool?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Lakeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Lakeview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
