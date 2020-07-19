All apartments in Kyle
1314 Star Meadow

1314 Star Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Star Meadow, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2B Home in Woodlands Park! - REDUCED AND 1/2 A MONTH FREE RENT! Beautiful, Well Maintained 3B/2B home in Woodlands Park! Very well maintained, Spacious floorplan, Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops & wood cabinets, Tile backsplash, Gorgeous high ceilings, Upgraded! Definitely a must see! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4571774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Star Meadow have any available units?
1314 Star Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 1314 Star Meadow have?
Some of 1314 Star Meadow's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Star Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Star Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Star Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Star Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Star Meadow offer parking?
No, 1314 Star Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Star Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Star Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Star Meadow have a pool?
No, 1314 Star Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Star Meadow have accessible units?
No, 1314 Star Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Star Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Star Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Star Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1314 Star Meadow has units with air conditioning.
