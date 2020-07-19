1314 Star Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3B/2B Home in Woodlands Park! - REDUCED AND 1/2 A MONTH FREE RENT! Beautiful, Well Maintained 3B/2B home in Woodlands Park! Very well maintained, Spacious floorplan, Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops & wood cabinets, Tile backsplash, Gorgeous high ceilings, Upgraded! Definitely a must see! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4571774)