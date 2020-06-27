125 Hollis LN

Amenities

This wonderful four bedroom home features a two-story ceiling in the great room, a huge gameroom upstairs with a balcony overlooking into the family area. You will find a large master bedroom with enormous closet space as well as a walk-in utility room and study. The high bar in the kitchen faces the family area, perfect for entertaining. Community Amenities include close proximity to Science Hall Elementary, Parks and Pool! Dogs and cats allowed, no aggressive breeds. Max of 2 pets and 35lbs or less.