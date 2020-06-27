All apartments in Kyle
125 Hollis LN
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

125 Hollis LN

125 Hollis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

125 Hollis Ln, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful four bedroom home features a two-story ceiling in the great room, a huge gameroom upstairs with a balcony overlooking into the family area. You will find a large master bedroom with enormous closet space as well as a walk-in utility room and study. The high bar in the kitchen faces the family area, perfect for entertaining. Community Amenities include close proximity to Science Hall Elementary, Parks and Pool! Dogs and cats allowed, no aggressive breeds. Max of 2 pets and 35lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Hollis LN have any available units?
125 Hollis LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 125 Hollis LN have?
Some of 125 Hollis LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Hollis LN currently offering any rent specials?
125 Hollis LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Hollis LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Hollis LN is pet friendly.
Does 125 Hollis LN offer parking?
No, 125 Hollis LN does not offer parking.
Does 125 Hollis LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Hollis LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Hollis LN have a pool?
Yes, 125 Hollis LN has a pool.
Does 125 Hollis LN have accessible units?
No, 125 Hollis LN does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Hollis LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Hollis LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Hollis LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Hollis LN does not have units with air conditioning.
