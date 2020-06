Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 26th of September! Spacious two story home located in Kyle's Brookside Estates! Private backyard with no neighbors behind you! Enjoy the view of the lake and greenbelt! Open layout with 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, and plenty of kitchen space for cooking and entertaining. Amazing master bedroom suite with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Great location walking distance to elementary school and easy access to I-35.