120 Myrtle St.

Amenities
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator. Central AC/Heat. Beautiful Community park and POOL.
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, fenced in yard and 2 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. Hard tile in the kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer and Fridge included. Central AC/Heat. Beautiful Community park and Pool.