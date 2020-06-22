All apartments in Kyle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

120 Myrtle St.

120 Myrtle Street · (512) 829-7678
Location

120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator. Central AC/Heat. Beautiful Community park and POOL.
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, fenced in yard and 2 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. Hard tile in the kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer and Fridge included. Central AC/Heat. Beautiful Community park and Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Myrtle St. have any available units?
120 Myrtle St. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Myrtle St. have?
Some of 120 Myrtle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Myrtle St. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Myrtle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Myrtle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. is pet friendly.
Does 120 Myrtle St. offer parking?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. does offer parking.
Does 120 Myrtle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Myrtle St. have a pool?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. has a pool.
Does 120 Myrtle St. have accessible units?
No, 120 Myrtle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Myrtle St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Myrtle St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Myrtle St. has units with air conditioning.
