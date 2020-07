Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments online portal playground

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the fast paced world, we live in, we know that location, convenience and comfort is a priority! Here at Keystone Apartments we've got it covered. When you're ready come relax by our pool area or utilize our fitness center at your convenience. Our community is less than five miles from Texas A&M Central, Ft. Hood and Central Texas College. Here, the possibilities are endless and service is our success so stop looking and start living at our pet-friendly apartments in the Ft. Hood area of Killeen.